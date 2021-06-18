Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

