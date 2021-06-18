Wolfe Research Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Outperform”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

