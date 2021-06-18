Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $1,000,144.84 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Woodward stock opened at $117.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.52.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

