Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $289.73 or 0.00816678 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $98,507.16 and approximately $369.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00720517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00042624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082564 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.