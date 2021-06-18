WS Management Lllp Acquires Shares of 187,985 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 228,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.