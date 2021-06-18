WS Management Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

WS Management Lllp reduced its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,558 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,470. The stock has a market cap of $352.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

