WS Management Lllp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

