Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

