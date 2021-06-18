X Square Capital LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.49. 941,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

