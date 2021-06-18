X Square Capital LLC Buys 71 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,459.50. 57,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,067. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $830.50 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.