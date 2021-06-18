X Square Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

ZBRA stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.57. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.20. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

