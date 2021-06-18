X Square Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $127.74. 137,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

