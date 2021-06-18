X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Mission Produce comprises 0.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $21.67. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.88. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

