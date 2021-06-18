X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

XFOR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $191.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,383 shares of company stock worth $119,939. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

