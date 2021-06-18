xBTC (xBTC) Hits One Day Volume of $18,962.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $18,962.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00134789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00183730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00872501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.01 or 0.99810192 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 5,445,862 coins and its circulating supply is 5,423,388 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

