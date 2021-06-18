Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

