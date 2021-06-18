XinFin Network Trading Up 34% This Week (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $789.54 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00932428 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,674,169,456 coins and its circulating supply is 12,274,169,456 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

