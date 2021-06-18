XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $146.54 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,818 shares of company stock valued at $97,035,932. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

