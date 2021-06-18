Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 128.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

