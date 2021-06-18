Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.35. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

