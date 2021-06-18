Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $290,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $41,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter.

FCN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

