Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 42,171 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,171 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

