Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after buying an additional 224,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $10,610,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $3,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

