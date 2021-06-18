Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

YGR stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$120.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

