Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 3304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

YZCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

