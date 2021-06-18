yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00018566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $6.44 million and $149,921.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yAxis has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00177785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00867642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.26 or 0.99561554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

