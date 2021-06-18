Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Yext stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,162. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.