Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

YEXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,485 shares of company stock worth $2,333,162. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

