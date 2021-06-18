Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Intellia Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,467. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

