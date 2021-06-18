Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Oil States International during the first quarter worth $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $490.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

