Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,497. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.