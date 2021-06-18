Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,497. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

