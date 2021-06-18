Zacks: Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,850%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,095. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

