Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $260.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $275.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $3,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

