Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

GPN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $192.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,649. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

