Zacks: Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after buying an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 578,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. 2,617,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

