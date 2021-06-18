Zacks: Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.11 Million

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report sales of $124.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.15 million and the highest is $140.98 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $548.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $580.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $601.71 million, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $651.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 2,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.