Zacks: Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post $103.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.57 million and the lowest is $102.50 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $397.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 180,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,054. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The company has a market cap of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

