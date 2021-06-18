Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,027 shares of company stock worth $16,876,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

