Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report sales of $55.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.30 million and the highest is $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $60.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $892.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $51,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

