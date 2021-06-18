Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $57.04.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.