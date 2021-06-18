Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

