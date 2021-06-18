Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $181.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.23. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 160.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

