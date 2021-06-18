Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($6.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of PYPD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,394. The company has a market cap of $156.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

