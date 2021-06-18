Zacks: Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

