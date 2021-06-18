Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce $97.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $94.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

