Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Canada Goose reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

GOOS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 28,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

