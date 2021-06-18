Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

STZ stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

