Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Heritage Financial reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 405.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. 330,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,564. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $884.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 102,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

