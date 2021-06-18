Zacks: Brokerages Expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. Momo posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,507. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

