Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.50. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

